Sports Ministry approves Rs 2 lakh assistance to 2011 Arjuna Award winner V Tejaswini Bai

New Delhi, May 22, 2021

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) has approved an amount of Rs 2 lakh for Karnataka's V Tejaswini Bai, who won the Arjuna Award in 2011 and was a member of the Women’s Kabaddi team that won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

The financial assistance is from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for the Sportspersons, under an ongoing jointly collaborated initiative from the Sports Authority of India, Indian Olympic Association and the MYAS to support ex-international athletes and coaches amid the ongoing COVID-19.

Tejaswini and her husband contracted COVID-19 on May 1. While she was on the path of recovery at home, her husband Naveen succumbed to the virus on May 11.

“He was just 30 but he was panicking a lot after the death of his father. It was the fear and stress that took his life,” Tejaswini said.

On the financial assistance, she said, “I was not expecting this but the Sports Ministry, SAI and IOA took very prompt action to take this decision of assisting us. This is the first time that we have been given such support. Many people like us have financial problems and if we get the proper help, it feels good.”

She came to know about the initiative from the Karnataka Sports committee member and former Arjuna awardee Honnaappa Gowda and proposes to invest the money to safeguard the future of her child. “I have to take care of my 5-month-old baby and also invest in her future from this money. I am the only parent now and will have to do something for my child,” she said.

