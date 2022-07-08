Sports Minister reviews India's preparations for the Commonwealth Games

New Delhi, July 8, 2022

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur reviewed the country's preparations for the Commonwealth Games at a Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting here on Thursday.

Present at the meeting were former players including ace long jumper Anju Bobby George, hockey international Viren Rasquinha, table tennis star Monalisa Baruah, Olympic medal winning grappler Yogeshwar Dutt and shuttler Trupti Murgunde.

"The preparation of the athletes is going on in full swing. I am happy that the momentum of training and competition has been enhanced post Olympics and we can hope for continued success post-Olympics and Paralympics," the minister said while reviewing the preparations.

During the review, various aspects of India's preparations came to the fore. Post the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the athletes have gone back to full-fledged training including training at national camps and multiple international exposures in training and competition. As of now, the Government of India has helped facilitate 111 exposure trips in disciplines that India will compete in Birmingham 2022.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) are also working in tandem to organise national camps.

Several elite athletes have been training abroad post-Olympics at government cost, as per their training plan. Since return to training after Olympic Games, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been based in Chula Vista (US), Antalya (Turkey) and Finland, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu spent time in St Louis (US), training with specialist coach Aaron Horschig, steeplechaser Avinash Sable has been based in Colorado Springs (US) with coach Scott Simons since April 2022 and the cycling team has been based in Slovenia and Portugal for three months.

Recently, exposure trips in Portugal and Ireland for the table tennis and boxing contingents have also been sanctioned ahead of CWG 2022.

A total of 215 athletes will be representing India at the upcoming CWG.

Meanwhile acting Indian Olympic association (IOA) president Anil Khanna made it clear that the Assocation will abide by the Sports Code and also accept other direction which the Sports Ministry may give time to time.

"IOA is thankful to the Sports Ministry for all its support to the sportspersons who will be representing the country at the Games" he added

