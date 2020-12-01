Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, AIFF chief Praful Patel assure full support to women's football

New Delhi, December 1, 2020

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday promised the government's full support for women's football in the country.

"Football is the world's most popular sport and we have to give our all to promote football in India. In women's football, we have the ability and that day is not far that we will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup," he said.

Rijiju lauded the fact that India was named hosts of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 as he along All India Football Federation President Praful Patel interacted at length via video conferencing with the India U-17 Women's National team and assured them of their full support and laid down a roadmap for them.

"With India named hosts for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2022, I congratulate Mr. Patel and his team for getting FIFA into confidence and assuring that India retains the hosting rights. It shows that they believe that India will be able to host the event successfully and it has reduced the disappointment of the postponement," he said.

"Interacting with players helps understand the various needs of the players and forge the direction in which we need to move. I know these players will be disappointed but we will not let their spirits drop. They have just started and there is a long way to go for them. I would like to assure them that we will continue to give the required support for their FIFA U-20 World Cup qualification campaign and at the senior level," he said.

Talking about shifting of U-17 Women's World Cup to 2022, the AIFF chief said " It pains me that some girls from this team will not be able to play in the World Cup in 2022. They had been working tremendously hard and we were expecting them to take the game to a new level.

"The young girls should not lose hope as they will get a lot of opportunities to play for India and make the nation proud. This group of players will get ready for the upcoming qualifiers for the U-20 Women's World Cup 2022, and with India set to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 as well, these players will be contenders to become part of the senior Women's National team in that event," he said.

"The disappointment is there but there is a bright future ahead. It is the direction in which we will move forward. The FIFA U-17 World Cup has been delayed but we will build momentum till 2022 and the AIFF stands committed that these girls will represent India on various platforms and in various competitions," he said.

Patel said that he was expecting the team to take Indian football to a “new level” and highlighted the various opportunities for the team in the coming years.

"We want to give them the opportunity to play at the Asian Games and like we formed the Indian Arrows boys team, we will form an Indian Arrows team for girls that will take part in the Hero Indian Women's League. We are committed to women's football and want to keep moving forward.

"As women's football continues to progress, we hope to see the Indian team participating in the FIFA Women's World Cup and I am hopeful that by the 2027 edition, with the continuous support, this team can represent the nation very well," Patel added.

Giving his views, head coach Thomas Dennerby said, “When we closed the camp back in March this year, the girls had already shown so many good signs of improvement in terms of tactics, technique, pace, and the mental aspect of the game. They had performed at such a high level on their tours to Romania and Turkey as well.”

“We already have eight fantastic girls who can do very well. The others will progress to the U-20 team. I thank everyone for all the support that they have shown. Dhanyavaad.”

Meanwhile Shilky Devi, who had captained the U-17 Women’s Team, said that the girls are highly motivated to help India qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica on merit.

“As much as we are sad about missing out on the U-17 FIFA World Cup, we are also determined to represent India in the 2022 U-20 World Cup on merit. Those of us who are not eligible for the U-17 World Cup anymore, will train as hard as possible to achieve this goal,” said Shilky.

NNN