SpiceJet's air ambulance flies boxer Dingko Singh to Delhi to resume cancer treatment

New Delhi, April 26, 2020

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet’s air ambulance flew Asian Games boxing gold medalist Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi on Saturday to help him resume his treatment for liver cancer.

The air ambulance service was provided free of charge to the Padma awardee, a press release from the airline said.

The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh who is also the President of the Boxing Federation of India.

“I am to happy share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and flown him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery," he said.

The 41-year-old boxing champion was scheduled to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to Delhi because of the lockdown. A SpiceJet team contacted Singh and arrangements were made for his travel to Delhi.

"Dingko has won many big bouts for India and we pray that he emerges victorious in his fight against liver cancer. In these difficult times, all of us have a responsibility to assist our government and fellow citizens in every way possible," Ajay Singh said.

SpiceJet, through its 100% subsidiary SpiceJet Technic Private Limited (STPL), aims at providing swift air ambulance assistance in cases of medical emergencies. The service operates 24x7 and is equipped with all medical facilities.

The services of air ambulance are undertaken through two King Air C90A planes operated under a leasing arrangement with an aeromedical transportation organisation duly approved by the aviation regulator.

The air ambulance operates across major cities and towns in India, with a team of doctors, paramedics and experienced staff on board. The air ambulance services, based out of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, offers airport-to-airport transfers. It also facilitates last mile connectivity and creates a green corridor from the airport to a hospital as per customer request.

