SpiceJet to fly Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh for cancer treatment to Delhi

New Delhi, April 24, 2020

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet’s air ambulance will fly Asian Games boxing gold medallist Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi to help him resume his treatment for liver cancer.

The air ambulance service will be provided free of charge to the Padma awardee, a press release from the airline said.

The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh who is also the President of the Boxing Federation of India. The air ambulance service was launched by SpiceJet through its 100% subsidiary this year with the aim to offer immediate assistance in case of critical emergencies.

The 41-year-old boxing champion was scheduled to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to Delhi because of the lockdown. A SpiceJet team has contacted Singh and arrangements have been made for his travel to Delhi.

“It was really unfortunate that Dingko Singh missed his treatment session due to the ongoing lockdown. It is matter of great privilege for SpiceJet to offer its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him from Imphal to Delhi for his treatment. Dingko has won many big bouts for India and we pray that he emerges victorious in his fight against liver cancer. In these difficult times, all of us have a responsibility to assist our government and fellow citizens in every way possible," Ajay Singh said.

SpiceJet, through its 100% subsidiary SpiceJet Technic Private Limited (STPL) aims at providing swift air ambulance assistance in medical emergencies cases. The service operates 24x7 and is equipped with all medical facilities, the release said.

The services of air ambulance is undertaken through two King Air C90A planes which are operated under a leasing arrangement with an aeromedical transportation organisation duly approved by the aviation regulator.

The air ambulance operates across major cities and towns in India, with a team of doctors, paramedics and experienced staff on board. The air ambulance services, based out of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, offers airport-to-airport transfers. It also facilitates last mile connectivity and creates a green corridor from the airport to a hospital as per customer request.

