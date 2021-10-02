Women’s Skeet Team wins gold, men claim bronze at Junior Shooting World Championship

New Delhi, October 2, 2021

India’s Junior Women’s Skeet team of Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon, and Areeba Khan blanked Italy 6-0 to clinch gold at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

Later, the Junior Men’s Skeet team of Rajveer Gill, Ayush Rudraraju, and Abhay Singh Sekhon, bagged a bronze beating Turkey 6-0.

India has so far won seven medals -- two golds, three silver, and two bronze medals -- to be second on the medal table behind the leader USA.

After winning silver on Thursday, India’s first Skeet medal in the Individual Women’s event at the world championship level, this was Ganemat’s second medal of the competition.

The women had qualified for the gold medal match by virtue of finishing second to Italy in qualification, shooting a combined 457 out of 525. Each of the three shooters had to shoot seven rounds of 25-shots each and Ganemat led the effort with a 155 out of 175. Raiza shot 152, while Areeba shot 150. Italy topped the five-team field with a total of 460.

In the final, however, it was Raiza and Areeba who led India’s charge shooting a perfect 10 out of 10 targets in the first two rounds to give India a commanding 4-0 lead.

In the third and what turned out to be the deciding 5-shot round, both teams missed extravagantly, but India hit six out of 15 to Italy’s five, sealing the victory.

The Junior Men had a six-team field to contend with in the qualifiers held on Wednesday. They shot 453 to finish behind Italy (488) and the USA (487). Turkey shot 449 to finish fourth.

In the bronze match, none of the Turkish shooters could get a perfect five in any of the rounds with Indians Abhay Sekhon and Rajveer Gill bagging one five each and the first and third rounds respectively. Turkey’s inconsistency meant India cruised to the bronze medal in three rounds here as well.

NNN