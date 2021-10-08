Vijayveer, Rhythm win gold In Mixed Rapid for India, women's 3P team claims silver

New Delhi, October 8, 2021

Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan outclassed Thailand’s Kanyakom Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakorn 9-1 in mixed rapid-fire to give India its 10th gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Championship at the Las Palmas Shooting range in Lima, Peru.

The second Indian pair in the Mixed Rapid Fire Pistol, Tejaswini, and Anish, won bronze.

Also winning silver on the day were the Junior Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) Team comprising Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder, making it a total haul of 23 medals thus far with two more competition days remaining.

Vijayveer and Rhythm came through two rounds of qualifying to completely dominate their match against the Thai pair, not allowing them to win even one series.

The 3P Women on the other hand went down fighting to a quality US trio tying at 43-43 at one stage to eventually go down 43-47.

In the Mixed Rapid Fire bronze match, Tejaswini and Anish put it over a second Thai pair 10-8.

There are two medal events scheduled on Friday, the penultimate day of competitions.

India enjoys a healthy cushion on top of the medals tally after nine days of competition with 10 gold, nine silver, and four bronze medals. The USA is second with six gold.

