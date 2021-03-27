Shooting World Cup: Vijayveer, Tejaswini win Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed gold

New Delhi, March 27, 2021

Another mixed pair and another gold. Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswini Sawant repeated the script in the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event as they defeated compatriots Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Ashok Patil 9-1 in a one-sided final on the penultimate day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Saturday.

This was the 13th gold medal for the hosts and, with eight silver and six bronze medals also in the kitty, India tops the leaderboard with 27 medals.

USA with seven medals -- three gold, three silver and one bronze -- is second. Italy is third with two gold and two bronze medals, while Denmark is fourth with two gold and one bronze.

In the second final of the day, the Italian pair of Alessia Iezzi and Valerio Grazini claimed gold in the Trap Mixed Team competition, defeating Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and Adrian Drobny 39-36 in the final. The Trap Mixed Team is an Olympic discipline.

Sreyashi Singh and Kynan Chenai had made it through to the bronze medal match in the Trap Mixed Team, after shooting 141 out of 150 in the qualification round. They finished fourth among 13 teams and faced the Turkish pairing of Yavuz Ilnam and Safiye Sariturk for a shot at a World Cup medal.

However, the Turkish pair, riding on a brilliant performance by Yavuz, who shot down 23 out of the allotted 25 targets, claimed the bronze, with the final scoreline reading 38-35 in their favour, after 50 shots.

Three finals are scheduled on Sunday. The first final is the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men competition while the World Cup ends with two Shotgun finals, namely the Trap Team Women and Men competitions.

