Shooting World Cup: India mixed pairs and a trio win three more gold medals

New Delhi, March 22, 2021

Indian mixed pairs -- Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar (10M Air Rifle), Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary (10M Air Pistol) -- and a trio -- Mairaj Khan, Angad Vir Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura (Skeet) -- grabbed a gold each as the hosts won five medals at ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Monday.

India has so far won six gold, four silver and four bronze medals to take their tally to 14 medals.

Former world number one pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar won the first gold of the day for the hosts against Hungary’s Istvan Peni and Denes Eszter.

In a closely fought encounter, both pairs were tied 10-10 at one stage before Elavenil and Divyansh broke away with some world-class shooting, to get a 16-10 result in their favour.

Earlier, the USA had won bronze, beating Poland 17-15 in the bronze medal match.

In the 10 M Air Pistol mixed final, young pistol aces Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary began tentatively, but eventually found their groove to put it across Iran’s Golnoush Sebghat and Javad Foroughi 16-12. Foroughi had earlier won the individual gold in Men’s 10M Air Pistol on Saturday.

Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma beat the Turkish pair of Sevval Tarhan and Ismail Keles 17-13 to earn bronze for the hosts in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team competition.

The trio of Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura beat a top-notch Qatar squad 6-2 in the gold medal match in the skeet team event.

The silver-winning Qatar team had Nasser Al-Attiya (Olympic bronze medalist), Rashid Hamad, who won the skeet bronze at the Cairo Shotgun World Cup last month, and Ali Ahmed Al-Ishaq, currently ranked 45 in the world.

The fourth gold medal on offer on the day was won by Kazakhstan in the Women’s Skeet team competition when they overcame a spirited young Indian team 6-4 in the gold medal match.

Ganemat Sekhon, who became the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup medal in skeet on Sunday, when she won bronze in the women’s skeet competition on Sunday, followed that up with silver along with teammates Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Kartiki Singh Shaktawat.

