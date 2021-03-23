Shooting World Cup: Angad Bajwa, Ganemat Sekhon win gold in Skeet Mixed Team

New Delhi, March 23, 2021

India's Angad Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon beat Kazakhstan’s Alexandr Yechshenko and Olga Panarina 33-29 to win Skeet Mixed Team title and the seventh gold medal for the hosts in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Tuesday.

Only one gold was at stake on day five of the competitions and the pair of Angad and Ganemat topped the six-team qualification round with a combined total of 141 out of 150 shots, to make it to the gold medal match. The Kazakhs were a point behind with 140.

The second Indian pair of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal lost to the Qatari pair of Reem Al Sharshani and Rashid Hamad 31-32 in the bronze medal match.

This was India’s fifth medal from the Skeet competitions and the hosts with a total of 15 medals, which includes four silver and four bronze medals, are on the top of the leaderboard.

A total of 12 nations have medals in the tournament so far. While India leads the field, USA are second with two golds and four medals, while Kazakhstan is third with four medals, including a solitary gold.

In the 50M Rifle 3 Positions event, three Indian shooters -- Olympian Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Niraj Kumar -- made it to the final, scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Sanjeev Rajput shot 1172, fellow Tokyo Olympics quota holder Aishwary Pratap Tomar scored 1165 to finish fifth while Niraj Kumar bagged the eighth and final qualifying spot, with 1165 pipping Air Rifle legend Peter Sidi of Hungary who came ninth with 1164.

In the Women’s 25M Pistol where the first precision round was held, all three Indians were on top of the leaderboard. Rahi Sarnobat topped with a score of 291, Chinky Yadav was lying second with 289. Manu Bhaker was third with a score of 288.

Wednesday, competition day six of the World Cup, has three big finals scheduled. Besides, the Men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions and the Women’s 25M Pistol, the Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions final is also slated for the day.

