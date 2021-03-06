Shooting: Women Trap shooters save India the blushes, win silver in team event of Shotgun World Cup

New Delhi, March 6, 2021

The trio of Kirti Gupta, Manisha Keer and Rajeshwari Kumari earned the country a silver as India went down 4-6 to Russia in the final of the Women's trap team event on the concluding day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage, in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

With this, the Indian squad ended the World Cup with two medals, with the Men’s Skeet team having bagged a bronze medal earlier on in the tournament.

The Men’s Trap team with a combined score of 469 failed to make it to the medal rounds and finished sixth out of 11 teams in the fray.

Russia and Croatia made it to the gold medal match while hosts Egypt and Slovakia were to fight it out for the bronze after shooting a combined score of 469.

All three Indian women shot scores of 20 or more in the final two qualifying rounds, with Manisha top-scoring for them with 158 out of 175 shots.

Kirti, Manisha and Rajeshwari shot a combined score of 444 to make it to the gold medal match along with Russia, who topped the qualifying round with a total of 463. There were a total of seven 25-shot rounds, five of which had been shot in the previous days.

The trio engineered a fantastic comeback in the gold medal match, coming back from 0-4 down to tie the final at 4-4. However, they failed to hold on in the last series of 15-shot per team and finished second for a silver.

