Shooting: Manisha Keer fails to qualify despite her best World Cup finish

New Delhi, March 2, 2021

Manisha Keer failed to make qualify for the final round but recorded her best-ever finish at an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage, ending seventh in the Women’s Trap competition on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt.

It was yet another medal-less day for India as Manisha scored 23 out of 25 in each of the four rounds and was in second place going into that fifth round.

However the Indian lost her concentration a bit and had a final round of 21, to finish with a score of 113 in qualifying, which got her into a three-way shoot-off for the last two finals spots.

She missed her first shoot-off shot, ensuring her Spanish and Polish rivals were then just fighting for bib numbers.

Top six shooters qualify for the 60-shots final round.

Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari finished 17th and 18th in Women’s Trap, respectively, and the trio can still make amends in the Team competition where they are presently ranked third with a combined score of 314.

In the Men’s Trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman finished 26th with a score of 112. Lakshay Sheoran shot 110 for a 34th place finish while Kynan Chenai was two behind in 36thplace. He shot 109.

