Shooting: Indian Trap Mixed Teams fail at Cairo World Cup

New Delhi, March 3, 2021

Indian shooters' flop show continued as two trap mixed teams fell by the wayside at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

Luck deserted Rajeshwari Kumari and Lakshay Sheoran at crucial moments as they shot rounds of 21 each in the medal round to finish sixth and without a medal in the trap Mixed Team competition.

Rajeshwari and Lakshay did well in early rounds and were second to make it the final but then collapsed in the crucial round.

The second team of Manisha Keer and Kynan Chenai shot a total of 133 to finish in ninth place out of 14 teams.

Russia and the hosts made it to the gold medal match with qualifying round tallies of 139 and 138 out of 150, respectively, while teams from Slovakia and Spain with scores of 137 and 136 each, made the bronze medal match. The Indian pair finished with 135.

India have so far picked up one medal, a bronze, in the Men’s Skeet Team competition. Russia has dominated the World Cup stage with three golds and a total of six medals so far.

Thursday is the last day of the competition.

