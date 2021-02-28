Shooting: Flop show by Indian Skeet Mixed Teams at Shotgun World Cup

New Delhi, February 28, 2021

It was a flop show by the two Indian pairs as they failed in the qualifiers in the Skeet Mixed Team competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage, in Cairo, Egypt.

The two Indian pairs finished seventh and 10th, respectively.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan's combined effort aggregated 137 out of 150 in qualification and that earned them 7th place.

Russia team one and the Czech Republic made it to the bronze medal match with scores of 138.

The pair of Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Bajwa, shot 134 for the 10th spot. Russia team two won the gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final.

Russian teams thereby swept all the three golds in the Skeet team competitions, helping it top the medals tally.

India has so far picked up one bronze medal in the Men’s Team event, from the Skeet discipline, which concluded on Saturday.

Monday will see the start of the Trap competitions.

