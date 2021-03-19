Shooting: Divyansh, Arjun, Anjum in finals of 10M Air Rifle

New Delhi, March 19, 2021

Three Indians -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta and Anjum Moudgil -- made it through to the finals while their compatriot and strong contender Elavenil Valarivan failed to make the cut in the 10M Air Rifle event at the end of the 60-shot qualifying round of the Shooting World Cup here on Friday.

In the Men's section, India number two Arjun Babuta shot a high quality 631.8 to finish third in the 39-strong field. World number one Divyansh Singh Panwar followed him to the eight-man final slated for Saturday, with a 629.1 which gave him sixth position overall.

Nam Taeyun of Korea led the field with a 632.1 and given his current world rank of 18 and -- given the fact that all other finalists are not eligible, except his own teammate Choo Byounggil who is ranked way below him -- should bag the only available Tokyo Olympics quota based on world rankings.

Deepak Kumar, the third Indian in the field, finished 12th with a score of 626.4.

In the Women’s 10M Air Rifle, world number four and Tokyo quota holder Anjum Moudgil was the lone Indian to qualify. She shot 629.6 to come in second in the 48-strong field, behind Hungary’s Denes Eszter who shot 629.8.

World number one Elavenil Valarivan finished 12th with a score of 626.7. So did her teammate Apurvi Chandela who finished 26th with 622.8.

The world-ranking quota in the Women’s event is up for a fight though, with Dane Ibsen Rikke Maeng (world rank 11) and American Mary Tucker (world rank 20) making it to the finals, among others.

NNN