Shooting: Angad Bajwa shines in Skeet Team's bronze-medal win

New Delhi, February 27, 2021

Riding on Angad Bajwa's superb showing, the Indian Skeet team beat Kazakhstan to win a bronze medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Shotgun stage, in Cairo, Egypt.

Bajwa hogged the limelight as he hit all his 16 targets to enable India overpower Kazakhstan 6-2 in the third place match.

The Indian trio of Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Khangura qualified for the bronze medal match when they combined to shoot a score of 491 after the qualification round comprising seven rounds of 25 shots each.

They could have made it to the finals, but lost a shoot-off to the Russians 5-6.

Russia won the gold eventually beating the Czech Republic 6-0 in the finals.

The Women’s team, comprising Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, also made it to the bronze medal match, but lost out to the Kazakhs narrowly with the final score reading 4-6.

They had earlier shot 462 to qualify for the bronze medal match.

Here also Russia won the gold. They beat Czech Republic 6-2 in the final.

