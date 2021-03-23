Para Shooting: Narwal bags second gold for India; sets new world record

Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), March 23, 2021

Promising Manish Narwal stole the show on the penultimate day of the Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup setting a new world record en route clinching the gold in the P4 Mixed 50m pistol SH1 final here on Tuesday.

This was India's second gold medal at Al Ain 2021 after Singhraj claimed the yellow metal in P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Narwal, the Sydney 2019 World Championship bronze medalist, overcame a strong field that had Paralympic and world champions including Iranian Sareh Javanmardi and Ukraine’s Oleksii Denusiuk, to finish with 229.1 points, enough to break the previous world record of Serbia's Rastko Jokic (228.6) in Osijek 2019.

The 19-year-old Narwal shot 5.7 points better than Javanmardi who ended on 223.4 points. His compatriot Singhraj, also a World Championship medallist, claimed the bronze with 201.7 points.

“The way Manish performed today was expected from him. I was, in fact, expecting a better score from him. Today’s result will surely boost the entire team’s confidence and preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” national chief coach J. P. Nautiyal told the Paralympic Committee of India.

After six days of competition, Ukraine continued to lead the medals tally at Al Ain 2021 with four gold, four silver and one bronze, followed by the hosts United Arab Emirates with three gold and a silver and India with two gold, one silver and a bronze medal.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing at Al Ain 2021 until 24 March at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022.

