Para shooter Avani Lekhara clinches silver; India stay in top three

Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), March 23, 2021

Promising Avani Lekhara shot brilliantly to clinch the silver medal as Team India had another good day at the office at the ongoing Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup here on Monday.

Lekhara, who had kicked off the 2021 season with multiple gold medals at the first ever National Championships recently, put up a strong challenge in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final but fell short in the end to go down to Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik by just 0.3 points.

The final score read 249-248.7.

Indonesia’s Hanik Puji Hastuti was equally impressive only to settle for the bronze with 225.6 points.

Meanwhile, India's Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna settled for the bronze medal with 230.8 points in R4 mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 finals which was decided by a shoot-off.

Italian Roberto Lazzaro, riding on his steady shooting skills, overcame Ukraine’s Vitalii Plakushchyi in the first shoot-off 10.5-10.1 after the final score stood tied on 252.8. In fact, the three shooters exchanged the lead until midway of elimination round before Lazzaro and Plakushchyi shot the final series.

Congratulating the Para shooters, Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik said, “This is a great moment for Shooting Para Sport in the country. After the National Championships, the shooters are winning laurels for the country in Al Ain. We are very proud of their achievements.”

After five days of competition in Al Ain 2021, Ukraine continued to lead the medals tally with four gold, four silver and one bronze, followed by the hosts United Arab Emirates with three gold and a silver and India with one gold, one silver and a bronze medal.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing here until 24 March at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022.

