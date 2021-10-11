India finish on top with 43-medal haul at Junior Shooting World Championship

New Delhi, October 11, 2021

It rained medals for India as the country swept all 12 available on the last day of competitions to finish on top with a whopping 43 medals in the ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at the Las Palmas Shooting range in Lima, Peru.

Vijayveer Sidhu, Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Cheema, and Shikha Narwal were gold medalists on the final day, putting India on top of the standings with 16 gold medals.

Pending a clarification sought by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) from the ISSF, the medals tally was updated on Monday.

Vijayveer started the gold rush as he won 25M Standard Pistol . This was his third gold medal of the championship. His twin brother Udhayveer won silver with 570, the same score as Vijayveer’s but with three lesser inner 10s. Harsh Gupta took bronze with a 566 in a field that was 17-strong.

Rhythm Sangwan claimed her fourth gold of the championship with a victory in the Women’s 25m Standard Pistol with a score of 573, leaving compatriots Niveditha Veloor Nair (565) and Naamya Kapoor (563) behind in silver and bronze positions.

In the 50M Pistol, Arjun Cheema led the 16-strong field with 549 out of 600 with both teammates Shaurya Sarin and Ajinkya Chavan also finishing on the same score. Shaurya was adjudged second and Ajinkya third on inner 10s and countback.

In the final event of the championship, India’s Shikha Narwal won the Junior Women’s 50M Pistol with a score of 530. Esha Singh was second with 529 while Navdeep Kaur was third with 526.

In the Pistol discipline, India accounted for 26 medals of the 43. The shotgun had nine medals while Rifle won eight.

Olympians Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Manu Bhaker showcased their world-class credentials yet again with dominating performances. Manu was the most successful shooter with four gold and one bronze medal while Aishwary smashed the junior world record en route to winning the 50M Rifle 3 Positions Gold.

In the Shotgun, Ganemat Sekhon in the Skeet returned with a credible two medals (one gold, one silver) to further enhance her reputation as an excellent future prospect.

