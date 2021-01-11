Shooting: Tejaswini Sawant wins first 3P trials

New Delhi, January 11, 2021

In a battle between two Olympic quota holders, seasoned campaigner Tejaswini Sawant out-shot Punjab’s Anjum Moudgil to win the Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions T1 trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Monday.

The former world champion from Maharashtra shot 1171 to top the qualifying round while Moudgil had finished third with 1167, behind Madhya Pradesh’s Sunidhi Chauhan, who shot 1168 in the qualifiers.

For Tejaswini, the final turned out to be a gritty up-and-down battle with her younger rival, before she prevailed with an effort of 458.7. Anjum finished with 457.8.

Haryana’s Nishchal, who took the final eighth qualifying spot, finished a creditable third in the finals, upstaging Lajja Gauswami, another senior shooter who made it to the finals.

