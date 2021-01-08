Shooting: Swapnil Kusale wins 50m Rifle 3P T2 trials

New Delhi, January 8, 2021

Swapnil Kusale (Railways) overcame a strong challenge from Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh) to win the 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T2 national shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Friday.

Swapnil, who shot 1168 to qualify for the strong eight-man finals field in third place, shot 462 in the finals to emerge triumphant.

He took the lead after the second 15-shots prone position round, and held on to beat the talented M. P. youngster who is also a Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota winner.

Sanjeev Rajput, who had won the T1 trials earlier, also qualified for the T2 finals, but could only manage a sixth place today. Parul Kumar (Air Force) was third.

