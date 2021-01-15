Shooting: Saurabh, Manu win T1 Air Pistol trials

New Delhi, January 15, 2021

Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary (UP) and Manu Bhaker (Haryana) won the T1 Men’s and Women’s 10M Air Pistol trials, respectively, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Friday.

In the National Shooting Trials, world number 4 Saurabh and world number 2 Manu topped their qualification rounds and then won the finals.

Saurabh shot an awesome 590 in the 60-shot qualification round, before erasing the world record with a stunning 246.9. North Korea’s Kim Song Guk holds the finals world record with a score of 246.5.

In the women's section, Manu shot 580 in qualifying which was enough to give her the top spot. She then shot 239.3 to win the finals. Tamil Nadu’s Shri Nivetha came second, while U.P.’s Neha came third.

NNN