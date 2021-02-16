Shooting: NRAI names 57-member squad for home World Cup

New Delhi, February 16, 2021

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday named a 57-member strong squad for the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, scheduled to be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here from March 18-29.

Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey are among the 42 countries who have so far confirmed their entries.

Entries from Japan, China, Germany, New Zealand, Kuwait, Australia and Malaysia are still awaited.

The New Delhi World Cup will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats coming into play.

All selections were based on latest NRAI rankings, save Anish’s selection in Men’s 25M Rapid Fire Pistol squad, given his present high world ranking of 12, which gives him a better chance of securing a Tokyo 2020 quota pending a good finish.

Arpit Goel, who is ranked 63 in the world currently and third in India, will feature in the MQS section.

