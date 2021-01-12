Shooting: Nishchal wins second (T2) Women’s 3P trials

New Delhi, January 12, 2021

Haryana’s Nishchal, outgunned Olympic quota holders Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant to win the T2 Women’s 3P trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi on Tuesday.

Nishchal shot 459.1 to best T1 winner Tejaswini Sawant, who had to settle for second place this time with 458.1.

Sawant still managed to beat fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota holder Moudgil for a second time in two days. The Punjab girl finished third with an effort of 447.8 in the finals.

In T1 Trap trials, Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari were leading after the first three rounds of Day 1, in the Men’s and Women’s sections, respectively.

Aakash Khushwaha and Kirti Gupta were leading in the Junior Men’s and Women’s sections.

