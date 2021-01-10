Shooting: Elavenil Valarivan, Hriday Hazarika win 10M Air Rifle T1 trials

New Delhi, January 10, 2021

World number one Elavenil Valarivan and Assam's Hriday Hazarika won the women's and men's 10M Air Rifle T1 National Selection Trials, respectively, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Saturday.

In the 60-shot qualification round, Gujarat’s Elavenil was placed fourth after she shot 628.3 and made the cut. Rajasthan’s Nisha Kanwar topscored with 631.8 as she led a strong eight-woman field into the finals.

However the world number one put up a formidable performance in the final, as she beat Olympian Ayonika Paul of the Railways without much ado.

Elavenil finished with 251.7, two points ahead of second-placed Ayonika. Shriyanka Sadangi of Odhisa finished third.

In the men’s section, Hriday Hazarika came up with a start-to-finish performance in the finals, beating Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, a Tokyo 2020 quota holder, 253.2 to 251.5.

Punjab’s Arjun Babuta, who had topped qualifying earlier with a score of 629.6, finished third with 230.0. Two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput, who had won the T1 50M Rifle 3 Position trials earlier, finished fourth.

In the Women's and Men’s T2 Skeet shooting trials, Zahara Deesawala and Aayush Rudraraju were leading the fields, respectively. The finals are slated for Sunday.

NNN