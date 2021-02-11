Shooting: Elavenil beats Apurvi’s world record mark in National Selection Trials

New Delhi, February 11, 2021

Talanted Elavenil Valarivan (Gujarat) beat Apurvi Chandela’s world record to win the 10M Air Rifle event at the T3 national selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Thursday.

World number 1 Elavenil shot 253 in the Women’s 10M Air Rifle T3 finals. Tokyo 2020 quota holder Apurvi had shot 252.9 in the New Delhi Word Cup two years back to claim the world record.

This makes it two world record marks beaten in two days by India’s young guns at the ongoing National Selection Trial 3&4 for Rifle/Pistol events.

Only yesterday, Divyansh Singh Panwar had also gone past the finals world record mark held by a Chinese shooter, in the corresponding Men’s final.

In the other events of the day, two more Tokyo 2020 quota place winners won their respective trials.

Two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput continued a stellar run of form. He topped qualification with a score of 1,176 in the 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T3 event and then went on to post a wire-to-wire finals victory with a superb 462.2.

Younger Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, also a Tokyo quota winner, came in second with 458.1. He had also followed Sanjeev in second place in qualification with 1172.

Manu Bhaker, the present world number two in the event, won the Women’s 10M Air Pistol T3 trials quite comfortably. She also topped qualification with a score of 584 and then won the finals with a score of 243.7 after 24-shots.

In the last event of the day, Vijayveer Sidhu, won the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol T3 event. Vijayveer shot 35 in the finals to beat Bhavesh Shekhawat to second place. Rajasthan’s Bhavesh shot 29 to finish second.

