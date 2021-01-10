Shooting; Divyansh Panwar, Kavi Rakshna win in National Shooting trials

New Delhi, January 10, 2021

Divyansh Panwar (Rajasthan) and C Kavi Rakshna (TN) won the men's and women’s 10M Air Rifle T2 in the National Shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi on Sunday.

Punjab’s Arjun Babuta topped qualification for the second trial running, shooting a solid 632.1 to lead the field of eight into the finals.

However, Tokyo quota holder and world number one Divyansh Panwar put up a dominating performance in the 24-shots final round to finish first. With a total of 250.9, he edged out Maharashtra’s Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil who shot 249.7.

Winner of the T1 trials, Assam’s Hriday Hazarika, was placed third place finish. Qualification round topper Arjun Babuta ended at seventh spot.

In the women section, Kavi Rakshna, who has come through the ranks of the Junior Programme, prevailed over a quality field, which included current world number one Elavenil Valarivan as well as Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota holders Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil, among others.

She shot 251.4 in the finals, pipping Nisha Kanwar of Rajasthan, who finished second with 250.7. Gujarat’s Elavenil, who had won the T1 trials earlier, finished third.

Nisha had topped the 60-shots qualifying round with a score of 630.7 while Kavi Rakshna had shot 627.7 to qualify in seventh spot. In the final though, she led from start to finish.

