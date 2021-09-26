Shahan Ali Mohsin dominates MRF F1600 with a double

Chennai, September 26, 2021

On an incident-filled day, Agra's 17-year old Shahan Ali Mohsin, a multiple National karting champion, recorded a fine double in the MRF Formula1600 category that headlined the first round of the Indian National Car Racing Championship at the MMRT here on Sunday.

Chennai’s seasoned campaigner 34-year old Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing) also achieved a double in the Super Stock class of the Saloon Cars category while defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) from Coimbatore and Hyderabad’s Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) split the honours in the Indian Touring cars class.

The day’s other winners included 18-year old Suriya Varathan (Coimbatore) who led the first of the three MRF F1600 races, Chennai’s Mohit Aryan (Quest Motorsport) in the Formula LGB 1300 category (race-2), Charan Chandran (Coimbatore) and Bengalurean Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) in the Indian Junior Touring Cars class.

The day’s first race for MRF F1600, was run on grooved tyres as a precaution on a drying track with a few wet spots following overnight rains. Suriya Varathan won comfortably after starting from P3, but in the next outing, it was Shahan Ali Mohsin, who took the chequered flag from a P2 start (reverse grid) with a command performance. Shahan went on to dominate Race-3, again starting from P2 for a well-deserved double.

“In the morning’s first race, I started from pole position but lost positions due to overheating clutch. It was a tough outing. In the next two races, both of which I started from P2, it was fairly comfortable,” said Shahan.

The Saloon Cars double-header produced more than its share of drama with Coimbatore’s Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) winning the first race in the Indian Touring Cars class with plenty to spare ahead of Rayo Racing pair of Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakh, both from Hyderabad.

In the next outing, Reddy, starting from pole in the reverse grid, stayed in front through the 10-lap race, surviving a contact with Balu who went off the track and rejoined and finished third behind Jhabakh. The race was yellow-flagged following an incident on the start-finish straight.

In the Super Stock class, 34-year old Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing), the busiest competitor this weekend, participating in three different categories, completed a grand double while Charan Chandran, a private entrant from Coimbatore, and Bengaluru’s Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) shared the honours in the Indian Junior Touring Cars class.

Aneka had actually won the first race but was disqualified following post-race scrutiny on a technical infringement pushing Chandran to the top step of the podium, but the Bengalurean shrugged off the disappointment by easily winning the second race.

Mohit Aryan (Quest Motorsport) from Chennai was declared winner in the Formula LGB 1300 (Race-2) category after Ruhaan Alva (MSport), the 15-year old from Bengaluru, who had finished first, was docked 20 seconds for overtaking under a yellow flag which dropped him to fifth.

In a race marked by as many as eight retirements due to on-track incidents, Ruhaan kept his wits about him to move from P9 to the front and win, only to suffer a time penalty.

Finishing second behind Aryan was Kolkata’s Arya Singh (DTS Racing) while Bengaluru’s Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsport), only 18, completed the podium. Race-1 winner, Deepak Ravikumar (Momentum Motorsport) also suffered the same fate as Ruhaan and finished ninth.

