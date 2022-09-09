Sarvesh Balappa clinches pole in Novice class at National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Chennai, September 9, 2022

Hubballi’s Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing) clinched pole position in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category in the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit here on Friday.

With five wins this season, 23-year old Balappa came up with a hot lap of 02mins, 08.591secs in the qualifying session in blazing afternoon sunshine.

Filling up the front row were Mumbai’s Kayan Zubin Patel (Axor Sparks Racing, 02:08.616) and Bengaluru’s 12-year old Shreyas Hareesh (Rockers Racing, 02:08.839).

Petronas TVS Racing’s KY Ahamed was the quickest in both the premier categories, the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open and the Pro-Stock 165cc Open during the free practice sessions earlier in the day.

Ahamed clocked a blistering best lap of 01min, 52.889secs in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category, to nose ahead of veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Ultimate1, 01:52.918) who leads the points table going into the weekend and is seeking his 11th National title.

Later, Ahamed was again in top form, clocking a flying lap of 01:57.379 in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class, ahead of Pacer Yamaha’s Prabhu Arunagiri (01:58.344), while points table topper Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha) was the seventh quickest in 01:58.740.

Less than a second covered the top eight, thus holding out a promise of an intriguing qualifying session on the morrow and the race to follow.

