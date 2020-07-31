Sardar Singh, Virender Sehwag, Neeru Bhatia in selection committee for national sports awards

New Delhi, July 31, 2020

Former hockey captain Sardar Singh, cricketer Virender Sehwag, 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik and eminent sports journalists Neeru Bhatia and Alok Sinha are among the members of the selection committee formed by the Sports Ministry for the national sports awards his year.

The committee, to be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Mukundakam Sharma, also includes Arjuna Award winning former table tennis player Monalisa Baruah, former boxer Venkatesh Devarajan, who won the Arjuna Award in 1995, and sports commentator Manish Batavia.

Officials from the Sports Ministry on the committee include Director General, SAI, Sandip Pradhan, LS Singh, Joint Secretary (Sports Development) and Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan, CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme

Two additional members who have been Dronacharya Awardees may be invited by the chairperson while considering the nomination for Dronacharya Award.

The committee will be tasked with selecting awardees for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Awards, Arjuna Awards, Dhyan Chand Awards, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Award and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

