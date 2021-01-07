Sanjeev Rajput, Abhay and Ganemat Sekhon win in National Shooting trials

New Delhi, January 7, 2021

Olympian Sanjeev Rajput showed good form to win the 50m Rifle 3-position (3P) T1 trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in the national capital today.

Shooting competitively for the first time after the lockdown, the veteran shot a high 1181 in qualifying to top the 19-man field and was a clear two points ahead of second-placed youngster Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar,

In the finals Sanjeev, who has secured a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics, was given a good fight by another youngster Swapnil Kusale, before decisively pulling away with a superb 10.6 for his first standing position shot, to Swapnil’s 9.7.

He did not look back and finished tops with 459.9 to Swapnil’s 459.1. Akhil Sheoran finished third with 445.6.

Young Abhay Singh Sekhon (Punjab) was in splendid form as he won both the Men’s and Junior Skeet T1 trials at the Shotgun ranges.

In Skeet, overnight leader Gurjoat Singh, topped the qualification round with a score of 121, while Abhay Sekhon came in behind him with a 120.

In the finals however, Abhay shot 56 out of 60 to win. Madhya Pradesh’s Arjun Thakur came in second with 52 while Gurjoat finished outside the medals.

In the Junior section it was Rajveer Singh Gill with 53 who finished behind Abhay.

In Women’s Skeet, Ganemat Sekhon outclassed a field of 13 to win while the Junior T1 Skeet trials, was bagged by Raiza Dhillon.

Ganemat Sekhon totally dominated the event. She topped qualifying with a 120, which was a huge six points ahead of second place. In the finals, too, her winning score of 55 was a clear four points ahead of second finishing Zahra Deesawala.

Raiza Dhillon shot 51 in the Junior section T1 finals to get the better of Areeba Khan (49).

NNN