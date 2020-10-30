RR stay alive with seven-wicket win over KXIP

Abu Dhabi, October 30, 2020

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday pulled off a clinical run chase to beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KXIP put up 185/4 wickets, thanks to a blistering 99 off 63 balls by Chris Gayle, but RR themselves got off to a quick start due to Ben Stokes's 50 off 26 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

RR finished at 186/3 wickets in 17.3 overs.

Stokes hit six fours and three sixes as the opening partnership between him and Robin Uthappa raced to 60 within the powerplay.

Sanju Samson then struck up a 51-run stand with Uthappa, but he was denied a half-century when he was run out in the 15th over. Uthappa, meanwhile, fell in the 10th over to Murugan Ashwin.

Steve Smith and Jos Buttler then saw them through to the end with an unbeaten 41-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The result takes RR up to fifth place on the points table with 12 points, and level with KXIP, who remain fourth due to their superior net run rate. RR are also level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders who they replaced at sixth place.