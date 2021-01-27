Root-led England team arrives in Chennai ahead of Test series

Chennai, January 27, 2021

The England cricket team, led by skipper Joe Root, on Wednesday arrived in Chennai from Sri Lanka for the four-match Test series against India slated to begin from February 5.

The official handle of England Cricket posted a 35-second video on Twitter with a caption: "Joe Root and the team have arrived in India ahead of our four-match Test series."

In the video, the players were seen getting their kits sanitised before being greeted by the hotel staff.

Both teams will be entering the bio-bubble today. The players will be in quarantine for seven days, leaving three days for them to practise ahead of the start of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns -- who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka -- had arrived in Chennai on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked The Leela Palace in Chennai for the two teams and they will not be allowed to step out of their rooms during the seven-day quarantine period. All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over three days.

The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8).

Meanwhile, all the England players have tested negative for COVID-19 in tests taken on their arrival here today.

"All the tests of English players have returned negative results," confirmed an official to IANS. "The tests will be conducted every third day in the lead-up to the series."

By Wednesday evening, both the teams had arrived and entered the bio-bubble at the Leela Palace. Only India captain Virat Kohli was yet to arrive and officials confirmed that he would reach Chennai by late evening.

The teams won't be practising till February 1 and have their first practice session only on February 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Test series will be followed by a five-game T20 International series and a three-match ODI series.

IANS