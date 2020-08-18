Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra, Thangavelu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

New Delhi, August 18, 2020

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra and Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu are the sportspersons recommended for the country's highest sports honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

This is only the second time that four players have been recommended for the award. In 2016, shuttler P V Sindhu, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, shooter Jitu Rai and wrestler Sakshi Malik had received this award.

The names were decided after the National Sports Awards selection committee met on Tuesday for deciding the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna and other national sports awards.

Sharma will be the fourth cricketer after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to be conferred the award. Tendulkar was awarded the Khel Ratna in 1998, Dhoni got it in 2007 and Kohli received it in 2018.

He earned the nomination after a fabulous 2019 with the bat. He had his best year in terms of statistics across formats especially in ODIs. He finished the year as the highest run-scorer in the 50-over format, scoring a staggering 1,490 runs in ODIs including seven hundreds – the most by any player in the calendar year.