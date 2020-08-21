Rohit Sharma, M Thangavelu, Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal chosen for Khel Ratna

New Delhi, August 21, 2020

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra, Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu and Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal were today chosen for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the nation's highest sports honour.

In the National Sports Awards 2020 announced here today, the Government also chose 27 sportspersons for the prestigious Arjuna Awards, 13 coaches for the Dronacharya Award, including eight in the Lifetime category and five in the Regular category, and eight persons for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards.

Sharma is the fourth cricketer after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli -- all former India captains -- to be conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, which is given for spectacular and most outstanding performance by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

Tendulkar was awarded the Khel Ratna in 1998, Dhoni got it in 2007 and Kohli received it in 2018.

Rohit earned the award after a fabulous 2019 with the bat. He had his best year in terms of statistics across formats especially in ODIs. He finished the year as the highest run-scorer in the 50-over format, scoring a staggering 1,490 runs in ODIs including seven hundreds – the most by any player in the calendar year.

Vinesh has been rewarded for her gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games besides a bronze in the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Manika won two golds at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and subsequently won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. She, however, is yet to seal qualification to the Tokyo Olympics after losing in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Qualifiers in January.

Rani is the third Indian hockey player after Dhanraj Pillay and Sardar Singh to be chosen for the honour.

Thangavelu got the recognition for his gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the T42 high jump category.