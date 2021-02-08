Rishabh Pant, Shabnim Ismail voted ICC Player of the Month for January 2021

Dubai, February 8, 2021

India's Rishabh Pant won the inaugural ICC Men's Player of the Month award for January 2021 for his performances Down Under where he scored 97 in the third Test at Sydney and an unbeaten in the fourth Test at Brisbane to lead India to a historic series win against arch-rivals Australia last month.

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2021 for her performances across three ODIs and two T20Is during the month. Ismail took seven wickets in the victorious ODI series against Pakistan, before taking five wickets in the second T20I against the same opposition.

The awards recognise and celebrate the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

"Fans were treated to some sensational cricket during the month of January making the inaugural player of the month awards a highly competitive affair," an ICC press release said.

Ramiz Raja, representing the ICC Voting Academy said: “Both times Pant played under pressure in two different sets of challenges: to draw a game and to win a game. He showed his versatility of skills in both knocks, the clincher being his temperament.”

Commenting on Ismail’s inaugural ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, representing the ICC Voting Academy, said: “Ismail reached a hundred T20I wickets in their series against Pakistan. She leads the way and is the first South African to reach the milestone. With her pace and aggression, she continues to lead the South African women’s team’s bowling attack admirably. She is a joy to watch in action.”

Reacting to her award win, Ismail said: “Winning the ICC Women’s Player of the Month in January just shows that all the hard work I put in during the lockdown has paid off for me. This accolade would not have been possible if it were not for my teammates and I am grateful and thankful for all your support. Also, to all my fans and friends all around the world thank you very much for the vote, it really meant a lot to me. And lastly, a special thanks to also my family who have been there for me and supported me all through the way.”

Pant said: “I am delighted to be receiving the inaugural ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award. For any sportsperson, contributing to a team win is the ultimate reward but such initiatives help motivate youngsters such as myself to do better each time. I dedicate this award to every member of Team India that contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me.”

Fans can continue to vote every month for their favourite male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket as part of the ICC Player of the Month initiative by registering on the www.icc-cricket.com website.

The ICC Player of the Month voting process:

The three nominees for each of the categories were shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academyand fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and retain a 90% share of the vote. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC are able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and have a 10% share of the vote. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month via the ICC’s digital channels.

The following were part of the ICC Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month January 2021:

Afghanistan: Hameed Qayoomi and Javed Hamim, Australia: Adam Collins and Lisa Sthalekar, Bangladesh: Tarek Mahmud and Mohammad Isam, England: Kalika Mehta and Claire Taylor, Ireland: Ian Callender and Isobel Joyce, India: Mona Parthsarathi and VVS Laxman, New Zealand: Mark Geenty and John Wright, Pakistan: Sohail Imran and Ramiz Raja, South Africa: Firdose Moonda and Jonty Rhodes, Sri Lanka: Champika Fernando and Russel Arnold, West Indies: Ian Bishop and Andy Roberts, Zimbabwe: Tristan Holme and Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Others: AKS Satish and Preston Mommsen.

