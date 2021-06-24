Rijiju launches official theme song for Indian Team to Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, June 24, 2021

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the official theme song of the Indian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games on the occasion of Olympic Day here today.

The song has been composed and sung by popular playback singer Mohit Chauhan with the lyrics penned by his wife Prathna Gahilote.

Launching the song, Rijiju said, “It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the entire nation must come together to support and motivate the Indian athletes going to the Tokyo Olympics. The launch of the official theme song today is a step in that direction.”

The high energy song encapsulates the spirit of every athlete's dream to bring glory to the country at the highest podium.

The Sports Ministry has launched a nationwide #Cheer4India campaign through various activities like quizzes, selfie points, debates and discussions on the Olympics. “I urge every Indian to come forward and join in this movement to cheer for India's top athletes as they put their best to bring glory to India,” he said.

IOA President Narinder Batra said, “With the launch of the theme song, I want all our athletes to know, this is not only an inspirational song. It is the resonation of 1.4 billion prayers behind you, and I strongly believe that you will give your best and bring glory to our nation.”

Delivering the vote of thanks at the launch ceremony, IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta said, “The theme song is quite motivating and I hope it will bring a great deal of enthusiasm and energy for athletes to do well at the Games.

“So far athletes from 15 disciplines have qualified for the Olympics and I am hoping more will join them. In terms of the medal tally, we are excepting a rich count,” he added.

Mehta also announced IOA’s partnership with former Indian dadminton player and Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton team, Pullela Gopichand and Dhyana Sports to provide wearable meditation devices for all the athletes and every member of the Indian contingent to Tokyo, to help the athletes keep their minds fit and happy while they are in isolation at the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

