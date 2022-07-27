Reliance Industries partners with IOA for Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games

Mumbai, July 27, 2022

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today announced a long-term partnership that aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.

Under this partnership, RIL and IOA will also establish the first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024, a press release from Reliance said.

As IOA’s Principal Partner, RIL will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics Games.

"In addition, the Olympic hospitality houses are a games tradition, and India’s first Olympic House at Paris 2024 Olympics will be a historic milestone. Establishing this home away from home and showcasing India to the world at the pinnacle event of world sport is yet another example of RIL’s commitment to the Olympic movement," the release said.

Nita M. Ambani, IOC Member and Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “It is our dream to see India take centre stage in the global sporting arena. Our partnership with the IOA reinforces Reliance Foundation’s deep commitment to supporting and empowering young athletes across the country with world-class infrastructure and opportunities. We are also very excited to host the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. It will be a great opportunity to showcase India’s immense talent, potential, and aspiration to the world!”

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, said, “I thank Reliance Industries and Mrs. Nita Ambani for this partnership with the Indian Olympic Association and for their continued support over the years in supporting Indian sports and inspiring the next generation of children to join the Olympic movement. It will be a momentous occasion to have an India house at Paris 2024. This is a giant step in reiterating India’s commitment to the Olympic Movement.”

In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, India will also be hosting the 140th prestigious IOC Session in June 2023 at the state-of-the-art Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The IOC Session, which coincides with the 75th year of Independence, will highlight the role of sport in India and celebrate the contribution of India to the Olympic Movement.

In May 2022, India’s first "Olympic Values Education Programme" (OVEP) was launched in Odisha, which combines the twin powers of education and sport in instilling the core values of Olympism. The OVEP is a practical set of resources designed by the IOC to introduce young people to the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship. The programme aims to disseminate this values-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy, and responsible citizens.

Nations from across the world strengthen their Olympic Movement involvement during the Olympic Games, with the official Olympic Hospitality House that gives the millions of fans and travellers a vision and an understanding of the country and also serves as an avenue to engage officials, sportspeople and their families and the public. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, over 50 nations had set up their country-specific Hospitality House, bringing to the games a combination of their country’s cultural and sporting history. The 2024 Paris Olympics will have India’s first house.

Reliance is India’s largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of INR 792,756 crore ($104.6 billion), cash profit of INR 110,778 crore ($14.6 billion), and net profit of INR 67,845 crore ($9.0 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2022. Reliance’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropy arm of Reliance, celebrates the spirit of sports – joy, health, grit, determination, winning and losing. And works to ensure that more and more children and youth from all sections of society are able to play sports and, in the process, build a fitter, stronger and more active India.

"Our initiatives have touched the lives of over 21.5 million young people since 2013 across the country from 13,000+ schools and colleges, enabling an opportunity for a talented kid anywhere to be able to achieve their dream of a career/glory in sports. We are especially committed to ensuring more presence and success of girl and women athletes in India and design our programmes in a manner that offers them maximum opportunities. At Reliance Foundation, we hope to be the wind beneath the wings of Indian sportspersons and help them reach their true potential," the release added.

