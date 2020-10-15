Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul during the toss before the start of match 31 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between their teams at Sharjah, on October 15, 2020.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul during the toss before the start of match 31 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between their teams at Sharjah, on October 15, 2020.|BCCI/IPL
Sports

RCB choose to bat first, Gayle returns for KXIP

IANS

Sharjah, October 15, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and chose to bat first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. KXIP captain KL Rahul said that veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle would make his first appearance of the season after recovering from food poisoning.

Spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman makes way for Gayle in the KXIP XI. The Anil Kumble-coached team is looking to lift themselves off the bottom of the table. Their latest defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 8 while RCB come into this match on the back of an 82-run win against the same side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul(captain/wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

IANS

NetIndian
www.netindian.in