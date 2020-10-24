Rana, Narine take KKR to 194/6 against DC

Abu Dhabi, October 24, 2020

Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine put up 115 runs for the fourth wicket to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) get over a poor start to their innings and post 194/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.

KKR were tottering at 42/3 in the eighth over when Narine, sent in ahead of captain Eoin Morgan, joined Rana in the middle. The West Indies spinner has been having a lean run with the bat but on Saturday, he turned the tide in KKR's favour hitting six fours and four sixes.

Narine fell in the 17th over to Rabada but Rana carried on. He was finally dismissed on the penultimate ball of the innings on 81 by Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis then dismissed Morgan off the very next ball with the England captain on 17 off 9 balls.

Earlier, Rabada and Anrich Nortje tore into the KKR top order. Both ended the match with two wickets each.

Brief scores: KKR 194/6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Sunil Narine 64; Anrich Nortje 2/27) vs DC

IANS