Rajasthan Royals win toss, choose to field first against KKR

Dubai, September 30, 2020

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both sides have made no changes to their squads and RR are looking for their first win outside of Sharjah.

RR have scored more than 200 runs in their two previous matches, even completing a record run chase of 224 in their last outing. KKR meanwhile are looking to bounce back from a seven-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper/captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

IANS