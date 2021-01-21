Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi, January 21, 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals today announced that their batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an all-cash deal.

Robin Uthappa was picked up by the Royals at the IPL auction for the 2020 season and played 12 games for the franchise, contributing across various positions in the batting line-up.

Rajasthan Royals' COO Jake Lush McCrum said, "We'd like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us. He provided significant value building into the season in our camps in Guwahati and Nagpur, and his speech during our World Cup winners session during the season was one of the most powerful we have heard. We do have depth with regards to openers in our squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, we thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. We'd like to wish Robbie all the best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that."

Robin Uthappa said, "I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021."

The right-handed batsman, who has batted at various positions, made 196 in 12 matches at an average of 16.33 and failed to get a half-century in any match.

Uthappa has scored 4607 runs in 189 IPL matches at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 119.51.

Uthappa first played for Mumbai Indians in the 2008 season of the IPL. In January 2009, he was swapped with Zaheer Khan and moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For the 2011 Indian Premier League he was bought by Pune Warriors.

In the seventh season of IPL, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders and was part of their squad before being released ahead of the 2020 IPL auction, in which Rajasthan Royals picked him up.

NNN