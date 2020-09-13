Rajasthan Royals name Shane Warne as team’s Brand Ambassador & Mentor

New Delhi, September 13, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Sunday named spin wizard Shane Warne as its brand ambassador for the second year in a row.

Warne had led Rajasthan Royal to a sensational title win in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

For the upcoming edition of the IPL Shane will also be the Team Mentor in addition to his duties for the season.

As a Team Mentor, Shane will work alongside Head Coach Andrew McDonald. He has been teammates with Andrew McDonald from 2003-07 for Victoria. He will also join up with Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals, who was with Warne during the inaugural season and together won the tournament back in 2008.

Shane’s trip to UAE will see him working with Royals management team to strengthen their international fanbase and wow the Royals existing and potential sponsors with his exceptional cricketing knowledge and foresight, a press release from the team said.

He will also be campaigning for the ethos of the Royals' philanthropic initiatives focussed towards a woman-empowered culture with the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, the CSR arm of the franchise.

“On my dual role, it's always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It's exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love. We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow," commented Warne on his appointment.

"This season I am looking forward to working as a Team Mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months,” he added

In a statement Rajasthan Royals said “Shane Warne is one of the all-time greats of the game and is very special to us here at Rajasthan Royals.

"Shane is someone who exemplifies our vision of driving innovation and we’re delighted to have him with us supporting both the growth of our franchise globally, while also motivating our players for success on the field.”

