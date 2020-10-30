Rajasthan Royals beat KXIP by seven wickets, stay afloat

Abu Dhabi, October 30, 2020

Chris Gayle's swashbuckling 99 went in vain for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as a collective batting effort guided Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a much needed seven-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

The win helped RR to the fifth spot on the table, from the seventh spot, with 12 points while KXIP, despite being at the receiving end, remain at the fourth place with 12 points.

RR are also level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders who they replaced at sixth place.

Mumbai, who have already qualified for the playoffs, and Bangalore hold the top two slots in the table, respectively.

Chasing a decent 186-run target, Ben Stokes (50) and Robin Uthappa (30) handed an ideal start to their side, adding 54 runs in the initial five overs with the former scoring in bulk.

Ten runs later, Chris Jordan (1/44) came with the first break, dismissing Stokes in the sixth over when he had just completed his half-century.

Sanju Samson (48) and Uthappa then added 51 runs for the second wicket as RR crossed the three-digit mark in 9.3 overs.

Murugan Ashwin (1/43) got the better of Uthappa in the 11th over which saw RR at 111/2.

RR skipper Steve Smith (31 not out off 20) then gave company to Samson for a brief 34-run stand before a run-out saw the latter walking back to the dug out in the 15th over.

With some fireworks in the middle, Smith and Jos Buttler (unbeaten 22 off 11) then took the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners as the pair amassed 41 runs off just 19 balls to help RR cross the line with 15 balls and seven wickets to spare.

For KXIP, M Ashwin and Jordan managed a wicket apiece while the others remained wicketless.