Railways, TN, UP, Goa, Services, Haryana, Chandigarh and Maharashtra in last eight of National Kabaddi Championship

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), July 24, 2022

Indian Railways, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Services, Haryana, Chandigarh and Maharashtra qualified for the quarter-finals of the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 – Men's after registering wins in the round of 16 matches here on Saturday.

In the first match of the round of 16 stage, Indian Railways defeated Punjab 49-30. Vivo Pro Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat was the top scorer of the match, scoring 12 raid points for Indian Railways.

In the second pre-quarter-final match, Tamil Nadu pulled off a thrilling 33-27 win over Himachal Pradesh. Vivo Pro Kabaddi player Chandran Ranjit was the star of the show as he scored a total of 16 raid points in the match to help his team Tamil Nadu to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Continuing his fine run of form, Vivo Pro Kabaddi superstar Rahul Chaudhari scored nine points to guide Uttar Pradesh to a comfortable 41-16 win over Delhi in the third round of 16 match.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi star Surender Gill's super 10 helped Goa beat Karnataka 40-27 in the fourth round of 16 match.

In the fifth pre-quarter-final match, Services registered a comprehensive 48-17 win over Madhya Pradesh, courtesy of a collective effort from Sawin (7 points), Naveen Kumar (6 points) and Arjun Deshwal (6 points).

Vivo Pro Kabaddi star Mohit Goyat single-handedly led hosts Haryana to a remarkable 48-34 win over Rajasthan. Mohit bagged 17 points in the match to help the home team seal a place in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Chandigarh edged past Bihar 57-48 in a thrilling pre-quarter-final clash. Vijay (18 points) and Rakesh (17 points) led Chandigarh's charge as they combined to score a total of 35 raid points in the match.

In the last match of the day, Maharashtra defeated Kerala 48-30 to seal a place in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final of the tournament will be played on Sunday.

