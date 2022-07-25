Railways crowned champions of 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), July 25, 2022

Indian Railways beat Maharashtra to clinch the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 – Mens here on Friday.

The final ended 38-21 in favour of the star-studded Indian Railways squad. Vivo Pro Kabaddi star Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the top scorer of the final with 9 points with an exhilarating performance for the Railways.

Earlier, the first semi-final between Haryana and Maharashtra was an exciting match, from which Maharashtra progressed to the final, winning 33-27. Vivo Pro Kabaddi star raider Akash Shinde was the top scorer of the tie with 12 points as his performance proved crucial for Maharashtra.

Railways outplayed Goa comfortably in the second semi-final, 43-20, on their way to the final to face Maharashtra. Vivo Pro Kabaddi and Bengaluru Bulls star Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the top scorer of the match with 14 points as he guided Indian Railways to victory.

Earlier today, Railways defeated Tamil Nadu 44-26 in the first quarter-final of the tournament. Vikash Kandola, who was the captain of Haryana Steelers in the last Vivo Pro Kabaddi season, was the top scorer of the match with 11 points.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi player Surender Gill's 15-point show helped Goa edge past Uttar Pradesh 41-38 in a thrilling quarter-final.

In the third quarter-final, Haryana outplayed Services 48-28, courtesy of Vivo Pro Kabaddi star Mohit Goyat's 13-point haul.

In the fourth quarter-final, Maharashtra beat Chandigarh comfortably, 39-21 to seal their place in the last-four of the competition. Vivo Pro Kabaddi stars Akash Shinde (10 points) and Aslam Imandar (10 points) combined to score a total of 20 points in the match.

Results:

Final:

Indian Railways beat Maharashtra 38-21

Semi-finals:

Maharashtra beat Haryana 33-27

Indian Railways beat Goa 43-20

Quarter-Finals

Indian Railways beat Tamil Nadu 44-26

Goa beat Uttar Pradesh 38-41

Haryana beat Services 28-48

Maharashtra beat Chandigarh 39-21

