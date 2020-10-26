Rahul named vice-captain of T20 team for Australia tour, Varun Chakravarthy only new face in squad

Mumbai, October 26, 2020

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper K L Rahul, who has been in superb form in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has been praised for his captaincy, was today named as the vice-captain of the Indian T20 squad for the coming tour of Australia.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has also come done well for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL so far, has been rewarded as the only new face in the T20 squad.

Rahul is also one of the two wicket-keepers in the squad, the other being Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met via video-conference today to select the Indian Cricket Team for the Australia tour which will see the team take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia. Virat Kohli is the captain of all three squads.

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent, a BCCI press release said.

The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, the release added. Both players, who have suffered injuries in the ongoing IPL, have not been included in any of the squads.

The following are the teams:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

