Rabada, Stoinis, Axar star in Delhi's big win over RCB

Dubai, October 5, 2020

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada made a big impact as he snared four wickets to propel Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 59-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and helped his team zoom to the top of the IPL points table here on Monday.

Rabada, along with Man-of-the-Match Axar Patel, effectively restricted RCB to 137 for nine wickets in 20 overs.

Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field first, but his bowlers failed to check the DC batsmen as they posted 196 for four wickets in 20 overs.

DC now have eight points from five games, ahead of Mumbai Indians and RCB, who have six points each.

After putting up a decent total on board, thanks to Marcus Stoinis' 53 not out (26 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s), and some valuable top-order contributions, DC bowlers came all guns blazing to defend the target.

Rabada set the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on fire with stunning figures of 4/24 and received good support from compatriot Anrich Nortje (2/22), Axar (2/18), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/26).

Chasing the target, RCB suffered a top-order collapse, losing opener Devdutt Padikkal (4), Aaron Finch (13) and AB de Villiers (9) with just 43 runs on board in 5.5 overs.

While Ashwin sent back Padikkal, Axar Patel and Nortje accounted for the wickets of Finch and de Villiers, respectively.

Kohli (43) and Moeen Ali (11) tried to stabilise the innings with a brief 32-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Axar, however, didn't let the partnership develop as this time he struck to send back Ali in the 12th over. And after RCB had managed another 19 through Kohli and Washington Sundar (17), Rabada dismissed the RCB captain who tried to accelerate the run-rate. He fell seven short of his half-century.

Kohli's fall left RCB reeling at 94/5 in 13.3 overs.

Rabada struck again in the 16th over, sending back Sundar, before ShivanDube (11), too, became a victim of the South African quick in the 18th over.

Two balls later, Rabada dismissed Isuru Udana (1), leaving RCB reeling at 119/8 in 17.3 overs. Nortje, too, joined the party as he clean bowled Mohammed Siraj in the penultimate over when RCB were still 70 runs away from the target.

Navdeep Saini (12) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0) remained unbeaten, but couldn't stop DC from sealing a comfortable victory.