Rabada bowls Delhi to win over Kohli's RCB

Dubai, October 5, 2020

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada picked four wickets for 24 runs to bowl Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 59-run win over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and move the team to the top of the points table here on Monday.

DC now have eight points from five games, ahead of Mumbai Indians and RCB who are on six points each.

Rabada's haul included the wicket of Kohli (43), who was the lone man fighting after RCB had lost the rest of the top-order that struggled to increase and keep the scoring rate high in chase of 197.

Apart from Rabada, pace bowler Anrich Nortje and left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two wickets each.