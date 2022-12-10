Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas beat Puneri Paltan 45-41 to deny them top spot on points table

Hyderabad, December 10, 2022

UP Yoddhas beat Puneri Paltan 45-41 to ensure that their opponents would not finish at the top of the table going into the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

A complete team performance saw three UP Yoddhas players score five or more points and eight registering at least one point on the scorecard.

Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas were eager to keep the momentum going before heading to Mumbai and put on a show for the crowd. The regular starters had been benched for this encounter but in their absence the substitutes grabbed their chance to shine.

Aditya Shinde and Saurabh's raiding helped Puneri Paltan inflict the first all out of the game to streak into a 19-10 lead. Right before halftime though the UP Yoddhas swung it back in their favour, courtesy an Anil Kumar super raid which took out Shinde, D MahindraPrasad and Akash Chaudhary.

The teams went into the break with Puneri Paltan leading 22-19.

The UP Yoddhas got their own back early in the second half, inflicting an all out to draw level and from there a war of attrition began. It was testament to the UP Yoddhas’ depth that despite Narwal's off day they inflicted another all out on Puneri Paltan to take the lead.

Durgesh Kumar's super raid had turned the tables on the Puneri Paltan who were suddenly on the ropes.

Puneri Paltan stepped on the gas in the final three minutes, hoping to catch up but a series of super tackles kept the UP Yoddhas' lead intact. Puneri Paltan drew close at the end but the UP Yoddhas had done enough to earn a win.

Award Winners on 09/12/2022

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

vivo Perfect Player of the Match – Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match – Rahul Chaudhari (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Moment of the Match – Parteek Dahiya (Gujarat Giants)

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas

vivo Perfect Player of the Match – Aditya Shinde (Puneri Paltan)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match – Sandeep Narwal (UP Yoddhas)

Moment of the Match – Anil Kumar (UP Yoddhas)

Saturday's matches:

7:30 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

8:30 PM: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

9:30 PM: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

All the matches can be watched live on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

